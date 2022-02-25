Egypt: Petroleum Min, Opec Chief Discuss Challenges to Global Oil Market

15 February 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Petroleum Minister Tareq el Mulla discussed with Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo major challenges to the global oil market and available opportunities to strike a balance between supply and demand.

The talks took place on the side-lines of the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS 2022) on Tuesday 15/2/2022.They also discussed the global fuel sector's opportunity to launch a new stage in the global transition to clean energy and climate change.

For his part, the OPEC secretary general expressed his happiness in participating in the fifth edition of EGYPS, lauding Egypt's achievements in the energy sector over the past period.

He also underlined many world countries' interest in boosting cooperation with Egypt in light of its strategic location among the leading oil producing and consuming countries.

The Egypt Petroleum Show, taking place in Cairo from February 14-16, is held under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

It is held under the theme "The road to recovery and new market dynamics. Producer and consumer collaboration ensuring energy prosperity, stability and supply."

EGYPS 2022 hosted 450 exhibitors from different countries and 25 national and international companies working in the petroleum, energy and services fields.

