Egypt: FM Follows Up Steps to Implement National Strategy for Human Rights

24 February 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted on Thursday 24/2/2022 that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is following up steps to implement the National Strategy for Human Rights through all authorities concerned in order to reach its goals.

This came during his meeting to follow up the latest steps concerning implementing the National Strategy for Human Rights. The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Dameh Shoukry, Justice Minister Omar Marwan, Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeed, Social Solidarity Minister Nivene Kabaag, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alaa Fouad, Head of the National Council for Women Maya Morsy and a number of other officials concerned.

During the meeting, head of the Supreme Standing Committee for Human Rights (SSCHR) Sameh Shoukry reviewed coordination among ministries to implement the strategy as well as the role played by Egyptian diplomatic mission to review the strategy for international community.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X