Egypt: FM Follows Up Steps to Implement National Strategy for Human Rights

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted on Thursday 24/2/2022 that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is following up steps to implement the National Strategy for Human Rights through all authorities concerned in order to reach its goals.

This came during his meeting to follow up the latest steps concerning implementing the National Strategy for Human Rights. The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Dameh Shoukry, Justice Minister Omar Marwan, Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeed, Social Solidarity Minister Nivene Kabaag, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alaa Fouad, Head of the National Council for Women Maya Morsy and a number of other officials concerned.

During the meeting, head of the Supreme Standing Committee for Human Rights (SSCHR) Sameh Shoukry reviewed coordination among ministries to implement the strategy as well as the role played by Egyptian diplomatic mission to review the strategy for international community.