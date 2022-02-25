Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers, Five Others in Edo

The gunmen attacked four banks and a divisional police headquarters in the state.

Gunmen on Thursday attacked four banks and a divisional police headquarters in Edo State, Nigeria's South-south.

The gunmen laid siege on Uromi town in Esan Northeast Local Government Area of the state.

Witnesses said the gunmen got to the town in their numbers and in several vehicles before they attacked the four banks with dynamites.

The unmasked gunmen killed two police officers and five persons in the siege.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Bello Kontongs, confirmed the attack but said he had no further detail of the attack.

Mr Kontongs, a superintendent of police, said one of the four banks attacked is a new generation establishment.

He confirmed the killing of the two police officers and five civilians in the attack.