Tanzania: State Vows to Resolve Issues of People With Disabilities Legally

THE Government has assured of continued improvement of laws and policies on people with disabilities so that challenges facing the group are addressed legally.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment & Persons with Disability), Mr Patrobas Katambi, made the assurance on Thursday in Dar es Salaam when met with Tanzania Federation of Disabled People's Organisations (SHIVYAWATA) to hear challenges facing group for finding solutions.

Mr Katambi said the improvements in laws and policies would also mean to guarantee protection of rights and interests of the needy group.

"Laws and policies have to be reformed. Time for change is now when our President Samia Suluhu Hassan wants special groups get their rights. There are some systems have to be checked to help them," Mr Katambi stated.

One of issues, he mentioned, was a situation whereby some dishonest associations import equipment for people with disabilities on tax exemption but then are sold at high prices.

At this juncture, he directed every association dealing with people with disabilities to write to the government telling challenges their members face and select few top challenges that needed immediate solution.

He assured the member organisations of the SHIVYAWATA that his portfolio would work on the challenges and recommendations they raised for improving welfare of the people with disabilities.

At the meeting, representatives from different associations dealing with people with disabilities spoke on their issues for the government actions.

Secretary-Generalof the SHIVYAWATA, Mr Jonas Lubago, said the federation would be happy to see talents in people with disabilities are utilized for national development.

"We thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for continuing to appoint people with disabilities in decision-making bodies," Mr Lubago remarked.

National chairman of the Tanzania Association of the Disabled (CHAWATA), Mr Hamadi Komboza, said most of their members face economic hardship, therefore they needed economic freedom.

"Most of our members turn into beggars, so we need being economically empowered to liberate ourselves economically," Mr Komboza said.

Another participant, Mr Gidion Mandes, Executive Director of the Disabled Organization for Legal Affairs and Social Economic Development (DOLASED), stressed on the need to turn the unit in charge of people with disabilities in the Prime Minister's Office into department so that more budget could be allocated to deal with issues of the group.