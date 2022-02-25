Nigeria: Police Release Activist, Omoyele Sowore

25 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Idowu Bankole

The police in Abuja on Thursday night released activist, Onoyele Sowore after arresting him at the premises of the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

His arrest was said to have been occasioned by a petition written by former member, House of Representatives, Hon Ned Nwoko.

Sowore himself confirmed his release from the office of the former SARS located at Guzape district of the federal capital territory

He said in a tweet, "Released from Nigeria Police Force idiotic arrest and detention. They claimed I defamed Ned Nwoko! Useless people.

RevolutionNow‬ ‪#WeCantContinueLikeThis."

