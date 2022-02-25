Nigeria: Russia Vs Ukraine - Do Not Comment, Nigerians On Social Media Advise Govt

Nigerians who are active on social media have advised the federal government to remain mute in the face of war between Russia and Ukraine.

This is after the Russian President Putin had threatened U.S. and NATO that if they intervene, "Russia will respond immediately, and you will have consequences that you never have had before in your history."

As at the time of filling this report, about 137 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the Russian invasion began early on Thursday, and 316 soldiers have been wounded.

Read some reactions of Nigerians on facebook

Folorunsho Akin-Martins Odeyemi:

"I no think anything , make our government sha no put mouth Cos that uncle Putin Na the real cultist".

Vincent John Ajakaiye:

"Please let's someone advice LAI MUHAMMED not to say anything cus if he does I will just pack my load to BUKINA-FESO for peace to reign in my life."

Nkeiruka Best

"We never think hunger wey rock our nation finish u wan plus am with thinking Ukraine vs Russia palava abi... Shey u never see wetin happen to first man to choke mouth for talk wey no concern am abi... If u like make our presido put mouth, una go collect🙄🙄"

Okoro De MoneyMaker

"Buhari please for the sake of Nigeria tell lie Muhammed not to comment on this one 🙏"