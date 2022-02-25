Namibia: Prominent Lawyer in Court on Fraud Charges

24 February 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Floris Steenkamp

SWAKOPMUND lawyer Johannes Gerhardus (Gerhard) van der Merwe (53) made a first appearance in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court yesterday on two counts of fraud, one count of failure to provide relevant information to the executive director of the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and one count of operating a small aircraft without an air operator's licence.

Alongside Van der Merwe appeared his former business partner, Paulo Alexandre Marques Luis Coimbra (55), as accused number two, while a German national who was in their employ, Rene Sauerbrei (age not indicated), appeared as accused number three.

Coimbra and Sauerbrei face one count of fraud, and also counts of failure to disclose relevant information to the executive director of the NCAA and operating a small aircraft without an air operator's licence.

The fourth accused is Bush Bird CC and/or Bush Bird Aviation CC, which is represented by Van der Merwe.

The accused were released without bail and the matter was postponed to a later date.

