Nigeria: Ritual Killings - Ex-Super Eagles Player, Mutiu Adepoju, Peller Make Case for Sports to Curb Menace

To stem the tide of the incessant ritual killings in the country, Former Super Eagles player, Mutiu Adepoju, and a member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju, Kajola and Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Shina Peller, have advocated sports as a panacea to lure the youths from committing crime to make money at all cost.

The duo spoke in separate interviews in Saki yesterday, after the opening match of the 2nd Peller Unity Cup organised for 20 Under-21 teams from the 10 local government areas in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State.

Iseyin City Football Club defeated Iwajowa Diamond FC by 2-1 in the match played at OYSADEP Stadium, Saki.

Peller stressed that: "Sports can be used to curb ritual killings which is on the increase, especially among the youths. There is a saying that an idle mind is the devil's workshop."

"If the youths are engaged in competitions like this and they see future in what we are doing, they will redirect their energy and creativity into productive ventures."

"Former Nigerian players Dosu Joseph and Femi Opabunmi attended the unveiling of the tournament kits and the press conference and Mutiu Adepoju is here today for this match."

"We have invited scouts to watch the matches. Mutiu Adepoju is a European recognised scout and football icon and he is here to come and identity talents."

"These and other things can motivate the youths and by the time they are engaged in training and thinking of how to be better, they won't have time to engage in criminal activities. We need more of this because talents abound here in Oke Ogun."

The former Super Eagles midfielder also encouraged more investment in sports.

Adepoju said: "There are many talents in Oke Ogun and this is one of the platforms they can be given to discover them. This Peller Unity Cup is a very good one. The players are well kitted and the organisation is impressive."

"We can use sports to address some of the problems we are facing as a nation now. We have talents in all the sports and not only in football if our youths can be engaged, we also won't be seeing all these killings."

"The youths playing will be engaged, the fans will also have something to look forward to and some will come and sell and others in transport will also benefit from it. Sports can be used as a veritable instruments to engage our youths and curb crime," he stated.