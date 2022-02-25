Sudan: Teachers and Professors Strike Amid Pay Disputes

The primary and secondary teachers strike in South Kordofan has entered its fifth day of protest, in demand of recuperating their full financial dues.

Mr Bahloul, head of the teacher's union in South Kordofan, told Radio Dabanga that the primary and secondary teachers in various localities across South Kordofan, have been owed back-payments from as far back as 2020. He also stated that a salary top-up which was meant to come in effect had also not been received, leaving the teachers in a state of complete financial insecurity.

Bahloul explained that their strike scheduled for next Thursday will turn into an open strike if they do not receive their full financial dues. Bahloul stated that all the governors in South Kordofan would be punished for not acknowledging their financial grievances.

Professors at the Sudan University of Science and Technology participated in an open strike yesterday, to protest the stubbornness of the authority and their refusal to implement the decision made by Sudan's former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, on their salary structure.

The preliminary committee for the professors at Sudan University of Science and Technology said, that the committee of professors voted to strike by 71 per cent. The committee sated that the disastrous financial impact for the university professors threatened the entire educational process.

The committee confirmed the continuation of the strike until their salary demands are met.