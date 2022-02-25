Uganda: Rubaga Kicks Off Registration Process of Boda Bodas

Rubaga division has moved ahead of the other divisions in Kampala in sensitising boda boda cyclists ahead of the ambitious zonal reorganisation of the industry in Kampala.

The Resident City Commissioner for Rubaga division Anderson Burora said the registration is to protect the boda boda industry from infiltration of suspected terrorists and criminals.

On the first day of the sensitisation, the cyclists gathered at Busega where they were sensitised about the opportunities that come with their registration.

KCCA has set June 31 as deadline for the registration of the boda bodas.

The first sensitisation meetings kicked off today in rubaga and were embraced by dozens of cyclists operating there who turned up in big numbers

"With registration of boda bodas, it will help in the fight of crime," Burora said.

Under the zonal reorganisation of boda bodas, cyclists will be restricted to their areas of residence. Cyclists in each of Kampala's five divisions will have a reflector jacket with a colour code, photograph of the cyclist and a security code.

Some of the cyclists and users in Rubaga welcomed the new development saying it will weed out criminals from the industry.