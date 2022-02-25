Nigeria: Osinbajo in Borno, Commissions Projects, Visits Camp Hosting Thousands of Repentant Boko Haram

Maiduguri — Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday paid a one-day official visit to Borno state, where he commissioned various projects executed by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

He was billed and paid homage to the Shehu of Borno at his palace, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elakanemi, after which he officially flagged off the 30th edition of the Federal Government's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) at the Multi Purpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri.

Vanguard report that the VP's aircraft (5N-FHV) touched Maiduguri International Airport/ NAF Base at about 11:14 am.

He arrived in the company of the Ministers of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Maryam Katagun, Minister of State for Agriculture, Baba Shehuri who is from Borno, and some national assembly members also from Borno.

The VP drove from the airport to commission a newly built medical doctor's quarters along the airport road in Maiduguri. The tastefully designed quarters comprise 78 units of three-bedroom apartments from 13 blocks of two-storey buildings with each block having six apartments. The quarters was fully fenced, landscaped, flowered and provided with sporting facilities and a playground.

Osinbajo then commissioned a shopping complex with 78 shops that are meant to be allocated to operators of small and medium businesses.

Before continuing with the commissioning of Zulum's projects, the Vice President stopped over to address MSMEs at the Maiduguri GSM Market and gave them assurance of Buhari's commitment towards supporting and empowering them

Returning to commissioning, the Vice President unveiled a mega-size senior secondary school named after one of Borno's foremost personalities, late Alhaji Mai Deribe.

Vice President Osinbajo also commissioned the Gonidamgari community road which passes communities that include Abbaganaram, Railway terminus, Borno Aluminium, down to Borno flour mill junction in Maiduguri.

Osibanjo accompanied by Governor Babagana Zulum, his Deputy Umar Usman Kadafur and top government functionaries also used the opportunity and inspected Yemi Osibanjo Orphanage School along Maiduguri- Biu road within the metropolis which he personally built and sponsored its take-off since 2017 to date with about 528 pupils enrolled.

While at the Orphanage School, the VP inspected classrooms, garment Centre and the auditorium with displayed robotics and artefacts interacted with the pupils and students.

He expressed satisfaction with how the school is been managed, and educational improvement amongst the students, as he promised to support the school's progress at all times.

At the Shehu's palace, Osibanjo said, "It was a special pleasure to be here in Borno. I brings warm greetings from President Muhammadu Buhari who has a special place in his heart for Borno.

"It's always exciting to visit Borno. Borno proves how Nigeria can be. I have seen a steady hand of progress right from Kashim Shettima. His successor, Governor Zulum proves it is possible to do incredible things with very little resources.

"Every time I make a speech in reference to Zulum. He is committed and has shown commitment in the quest to reposition Borno to its lost glory." He said.

He commended Zulum for the great encouragement he is giving Nigerians and the political class, which he added is possible to do good things when having a leader like Zulum, who is dedicated and transparent to his people in the state.

Responding, the Shehu of Borno thanked the Vice President for the visit and the commitment put in place by the federal government and the security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram sect/ISWAP, which according to him, peace have gradually returned in most parts of Borno state that were hitherto inaccessible in the past.

He, however, appealed to Federal Government to expedite action on oil exploration along the Lake Chad Basin, so that more jobs could be created for the unemployed youths roaming the streets.

"I am very delighted for the visit and the commitment put in place by the federal government and the security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram sect/ISWAP, which has brought about relative peace in most parts of Borno state that were hitherto inaccessible in the past.

"I want to appeal to Federal Government to expedite action on oil exploration along the Lake Chad Basin so that more jobs could be created for the unemployed youths roaming the streets," Elkanemi stated.

The Vice President after visiting the Shehu proceeded to Gonidamgari communities in Jere's local government area where he unveiled a mega-size senior secondary school named after one of Borno's foremost personalities, the late Alhaji Mai Deribe.

The fully fenced, landscaped and flowered school is made up of 30 classrooms for at least 1,200 students, three laboratories, an administrative block and sporting facilities.

About 200 sets of bicycles were distributed to senior students at the Alh. Mai Deribe Memorial School.

Zulum in his remarks, commended predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima for investing heavily in the education sector and introducing K.Yan teaching devices in most public schools, which have improved the quality of learning electronically among students in the state.

He further commissioned Gonidamgari community road which passes communities that include Abbaganaram, Railway terminus, Borno Aluminium, down to Borno flour mill junction in Maiduguri.

The VP also launched the 30th edition of Federal Government's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic with more than 100 business owners to showcase their products and interact with federal officials involved with enhancing businesses for local consumption and export at Multi Purpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri before departing back to Abuja same day.

Meanwhile, before departing from Maiduguri, Osibanjo and his entourage paid a visit and interacted with thousands of repentant Boko Haram members with their wives and children at one of the camps in the metropolis.

Zulum while introducing the VP to the repentant sect members assured them that Government will never forsake them, and enjoined them to be patient and law-abiding.

Osibanjo who spoke in the English language which was interpreted in local Kanuri language by Commissioner of Information, Babakura Jato told them that the federal government is working out modalities to ensure the provision of not only livelihood but give them incentives to start a business, as well as provide them with befitting places to live comfortably and become employers of labour.

"I am happy to stay in tour midst today and to also see your condition of living.

"As you are all aware that the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is pleased for the decision you all took to surrender, lay down your arms and ammunition for peace to reign in this part of the country, and that is why he appointed me as the Chairman of a Committee to look into your plights, while Governor Zulum is the Vice-Chairman.

"We want to assure you that we are going to work together with you, donor agencies, security operatives to ensure not just taking care of your means of income, but also to provide an enabling environment where you will do business efficiently and effectively in the Society, all I want you to do is to be law-abiding g and cooperate with constituted authorities," Osibanjo said.

Amongst the entourage of the Vice President is the former governor and Senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima, Senator Abubakar Kyari representing Borno North and the Chief Whip of the lower Chamber, Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno representing Monguno/Nganzai/Marte Federal Constituency.

Others include Hon Usman Zannah, member re4presenting Magumeri/Gubio/Kaga and Hon Ahmed Satomi representing Jere federal Constituencies, as well as former Deputy 4Governors, Alhaji Usman Durkwa and Abubakar Jato among other top government functionaries.