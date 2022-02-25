Zimbabwe: FIFA Bans Zimbabwe Over Government Interference

FIFA has banned Zimbabwe and demanded an immediate reversal of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspension of the Felton Kamambo led ZIFA board.

In a statement Thursday, FIFA said the ban meant Zimbabwe had lost its membership rights that include developmental programmes or trainings from it or continental football management body CAF.

The ban also bars football clubs from representing the country in continental competitions such as the CAF champions league and CAF confederations cup.

FIFA had initially given the SRC up to January 3, 2022 to reinstate the ZIFA board but it proceeded to takeover all AFCON preparations and appointed an acting secretary general to lead the Warriors at the finals.

"On 21 December 2021, FIFA sent a letter to ZIFA to once more remind all parties of the contents of article 14 paragraph 1 i) and article 19 paragraph 1 of the FIFA Statutes," reads a letter from FIFA.

"In addition, FIFA highlighted that if the SRC's decisions to suspend the ZIFA Board and appoint the restructuring committee in its place were not reversed by 3 January 2022, FIFA would have to submit the matter to the Bureau of the FIFA Council for consideration and decision.

"Consequently, and in accordance with article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, ZIFA loses all its membership rights as of 24 February 2022 until further notice.

"ZIFA representatives and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted.

"This also means that neither the ZIFA nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or CAF."

Kamambo and his board were suspended following alleged mismanagement of FIFA, government funds and donations towards numerous national team campaigns.

They have pleaded innocence and have been calling for the ban that might bring them back into office if government gives in.