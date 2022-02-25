Ghana: Encroachers Take Over Land for Affordable Housing Project in Tamale

Over 60 per cent of land earmarked for the the construction of affordable houses in Tamale has been taken by encroachers.

Initially, 260 hectares of land was released by the chiefs but currently, the land available for the project is less than 100 hectares.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Shani Alhassan Shaibu, disclosed this when the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asensu-Boakye, paid a two-day working visit to the region to monitor progress of the construction of the affordable houses.

He used the opportunity to visit Gukpe Naa to seek his support to stop encroachers from taking the rest of the land.

On the going housing projects in the area, he assured that the government was commitment to fast-tracking their completion.

He hinted that the government was working out the modalities to enable some commercial banks to purchase houses for public sector workers on hire purchase.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu expressed concerns about poor drainage systems in the Tamale Metropolis, saying that have made some parts of the Metropolis prone to flooding and appealed to the Housing Minister to support the completion of the drainage system in the Metropolis.