Mauritius: Grounding of Taiwanese Fishing Trawlers - Minister Maudhoo Takes Stock of the Situation

press release

The Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, effected, today, a site visit at Pointe aux Sables public beach. The aim was to take stock of the situation regarding the ongoing salvage operations following the grounding, yesterday, of three Taiwanese fishing Trawlers off the costs of Pointe aux Sables and Bain des Dames respectively.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Anil Kumar Dip, and other personalities were also present.

In a statement to the press, Minister Maudhoo highlighted that salvage operations were currently being undertaken on the FV Wen Hung Dar No. 168 at Pointe-aux-Sables as it contained more fuel than the FV Maan Yu Feng No. 1 and the FV Maan Yu Feng No. 168, both at Bain-des-Dames. He stressed that due to the prevailing bad weather conditions, the pumping of fuel was being carried out using helicopters. "However, a tug from Polygreen Mauritius, the Vasileios, is on standby mode and will take over the pumping operations once weather conditions are more favourable," he affirmed.

The Minister underlined that once enough fuel would have been removed so as to enable the vessel to be afloat again, a survey would be carried out to assess the damages it incurred and to determine the way forward. He observed that the same procedures would apply for the two other vessels and all the concerned Authorities were currently closely monitoring the situation so that the pumping exercise was carried out in the best and safest possible way.

Furthermore, the Blue Economy Minister reassured that, to date, there was no oil spill in the lagoon and that every precaution was being taken so as to prevent any oil pollution.

As for the Commissioner of Police, he underscored that a SWOT assessment was carried out the previous day and that the Authorities' priority had been to ensure the safety of all the 53 crew members from the three trawlers. He stated that despite high waves and strong winds, the rescue operation was a success.

"Following the installation of anti-pollution buoys to prevent any oil spill, every necessary resource from the Mauritius Ports Authority, the Mauritius Police Force and the National Coast Guard has been mobilised to ensure safety and surveillance," averred the Commissioner of Police. He also explained that, in addition to the fact that the FV Wen Hung Dar No. 168 was not stable due to the bad weather, only six intermediate bulk containers could be accommodated on its board to store the fuel being pumped out. "The pumping exercise will take about 48 hours, in daylight conditions," he added.