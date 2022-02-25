Kenya Banned By FIFA for Government Interference

Nairobi — Kenya has been handed an indefinite ban from all football activities by world governing body FIFA over government interference, boss Gianni Infantino announced Thursday.

Infantino made the statement Thursday evening during a press conference in Zurich where he issued a condition of reinstating the disbanded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and dissolving the Caretaker Committee for the suspension to be lifted.

"We had to suspend two of our member associations Kenya and Zimbabwe both for government interference in the activities of the football. These associations are suspended from all football activities with immediate effect and they know what need to be done for them to be re-admitted or the suspension to be lifted," Infantino said.

"On the basis of article 14 paragraphs 1 i) and 3 of the FIFA Statutes - as well as article 16 paragraph 1, under which the FIFA Council may, without a vote of the Congress, temporarily suspend with immediate effect a member association that seriously violates its obligations - the FIFA Council decided to suspend the FKF with immediate effect due flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura wrote to FKF CEO Barry Otieno.

The suspension means that Kenya cannot play in any international match including referee officiating in the international matches like Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, CECAFA, CAF Confederation Cup or CAF Champions League.

The stalemate between government and FKF has costed players, with the latest victim being Harambee Starlets who withdrew from the CAF Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) final qualifier against Uganda who were given a walkover to book a slot in the Morocco continental showpiece.

The rain started beating Kenya November 11 when Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amina Mohamed disbanded FKF and appointed a Caretaker Committee to manage Kenyan football affairs after accusing the current office led by President Nick Mwendwa for mismanagement of funds.

Consequently, Mwendwa was arrested twice and charged for four counts of fraudulent acquisition of public property and one count of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption.

However, FIFA reiterated that it will not interfere with the investigations on Mwendwa and said that the world governing body does not support corruption.

"Finally, notwithstanding this suspension imposed on the FKF and in line with FIFA zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and any other unethical conduct, FIFA reiterates its commitment to cooperating with any ongoing investigations regarding FKF officials. FIFA will therefore remain at the disposal of the national authorities during the suspension period," the FIFA Secretary General added in the letter sent to Otieno.