Egypt Calls for Diplomatic Solution for Russian-Ukrainian Crisis

The Foreign Ministry asserted that Egypt is following up with great concern the latest developments of the crisis in Ukraine.

In a statement released by the ministry on Thursday 24/2/2022, it asserted the importance of advocating dialogue and diplomatic solutions to politically settle the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

"Following a diplomatic path would lead to preserving international security and stability and preventing further escalation of the crisis, in addition to averting the aggravation of the humanitarian and economic conditions in the area and the world at large," the statement said.