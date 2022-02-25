Ghana: Take Urgent Steps to Evacuate Ghanaians From Ukraine - Minority Leader

24 February 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Eva Frempon-Ntiamoah

The Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has urged the government to take steps to ensure the safety of Ghanaians, especially students in Ukraine.

He said the government should also make arrangements to evacuate Ghanaians from Ukraine if the war between Russia and Ukraine escalate.

Mr Iddrisu, who was contributing to Russia ground invasion of Ukraine on Thursday in Parliament, described the current situation in Ukraine as worrying and called on the government to take immediate steps to rescue Ghanaians who may find themselves on the wrong side of the war.

The MP for Abuakwa South, Mr Samuel Atta Kyea, who supported Mr Iddrisu's contribution, said the Minority Leader has shown patriotism on issues of national interest and reiterated the call on the government to act swiftly to rescue Ghanaians in Ukraine.

