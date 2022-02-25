Rwanda: Main Kent Credits Tour Du Rwanda Success to Rwandan Duo

25 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

South African cyclist Main Kent has attributed his success in the ongoing 2022 Tour du Rwanda to training with some of the country's riders.

The ProTouch rider won the fourth stage at the ongoing Tour du Rwanda from Kigali to Gicumbi by attaining an impressive finishing time of 3 hours, 17 minutes and 40 seconds for a distance of 124km.

Main insists he gained immensely from training with two Rwandans in his team and that did the magic for him.

"I have profited to work with serious riders from Rwanda, my teammates, Moise Mugisha and Samuel Mugisha who were in form and have experience in races like the Tour du Rwanda," Main said in a press conference.

"We are working as a team. I am not the leader but the oldest in the team," He added.

Main, 26, is one of the best riders on the African continent and has won a lot of races over the years which include first position in the 2021 African road Championship Team time trial and winning 2017 Tour of Good Hope.

