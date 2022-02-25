Rwanda, Mauritania Sign Air Transport Agreement

Rwanda and Mauritania have signed an Air Transport Agreement that will enable the national carrier RwandAir to establish flights to the latter in the future, according to Stephanie Nyombayire, the Presidential Press Secretary.

President Paul Kagame alongside his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Ghazouani witnessed the signing ceremony in Nouakchott, the country's capital.

"The agreement also grants RwandAir fifth freedom rights," Nyombayire added in a tweet on her official handle.

Fifth freedom is basically the right to carry passengers from one's own country to a second country and from that country onward to a third country (and so on).

Once operational, Mauritania would be the 30th destination that RwandAir offers services to.

According to Nyombayire, the two heads of state also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement that expands areas of collaboration.

Possible areas of cooperation include defence and security, ICT and digitalization, mining, agriculture, investment promotion, according to an earlier statement issued by Office of the President.

Security threats

President Kagame, who arrived in Mauritania on Wednesday, February 23, also discussed security threats on the continent.

The two leaders deliberated on the need for a bold and new approach that directs resources towards strengthening intra-African bilateral operations and building national capacity.

"Empowering affected countries to implement solutions is key to sustainable results," Nyombayire asserted.

While in Mauritania, Kagame visited the G5 Sahel Defense College, a regional institution that trains officers from the 5 countries of the sahel and beyond.

He concluded his visit to the Northwest African country on Thursday, February 24, and was seen off by host President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.