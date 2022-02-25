Rwanda: International Authors Move to Revive Francophone Literature in Rwanda

An initiative by the Francophone Cultural Centre of Rwanda is bringing together authors and professionals in the book and publishing sector to attract and expose more Rwandans to the francophone literature.

Under the conference dubbed 'Rencontres Internationales du Livre Francophone' which will take place from March 1 to 3, different authors from eleven countries will engage with the audience to explore several themes of francophone literature and to exchange on the challenges within the book industry.

Authors include Alain Mabanckou, Ibrahima Aya, Béata Umubyeyi Mairesse, Joseph Ndwanyi, among others.

Joseph Ndwaniye, a Rwandan author based in Belgium, said that this is a good platform for people who like or at least want to learn the French language to be exposed to different subjects and materials that will be shared.

The conference will be a good platform for people who want to learn the French language to be exposed to different subjects and materials that will be shared. Photo: Craish Bahizi.

He added that young Rwandan writers can also look forward to the event for it will be an opportunity to engage and network with some of the big names in the industry to learn a thing or two.

Arguably the first major event organised by the French centre since it was inaugurated in May 2021 by French President Emmanuel Macron, is an addition to steps taken by both countries since the revival of their ties.

France has been making moves to promote the learning and teaching of the French language in Rwanda, for instance, the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) has recently provided €5 million to train teachers for French language teaching in schools.

Antoine Anfré, the French ambassador to Rwanda, said that during his different engagements within the society, he observed that there are actually more French-speaking Rwandans than expected who are more at ease to interact in the language.

"The interest in French should be beyond the cross-border business aspect but also more of conservation of heritage, as I understand there are more Rwandan intellectuals, writers, artistes in francophone literature and for young people to access their works they have to know the French language."

He said that depending on the success of the event, they might head for more editions that can be organised on a regular basis.

In parallel with the conference, roundtable discussions, musical readings, exhibitions, testimonies, and professional meetings are part of the programme of these Meetings.