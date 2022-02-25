Zimbabwe: Fifty50 Challenge Gets Women's Domestic Season Underway

24 February 2022
263Chat (Harare)

The second edition of the Fifty50 Challenge is set to get the 2021/22 women's domestic season underway in Harare this weekend.

The opening fixtures in the women's inter-provincial one-day competition will see defending champions Mountaineers Women taking on last season's runners-up Rhinos Women at Old Hararians Sports Club on Saturday.

Across the capital at Sunrise Sports Club, Alliance Health Eagles Women will face Tuskers Women in the other 50-over match scheduled for the same day.

On Monday, Alliance Health Eagles Women will entertain Rhinos Women at Old Hararians, while Tuskers Women and Mountaineers Women will clash at Sunrise.

The last round-robin matches are scheduled for 9 March, after which the top two sides will meet in the final at Old Hararians on 12 March, with the third-place playoff taking place at Sunrise at the same time.

Mountaineers Women clinched the inaugural Fifty50 Challenge trophy after beating Rhinos Women by 59 runs (DLS method) in the final played at Takashinga Sports Club on 7 December 2020.

After this season's one-day championship is done, attention will turn to the Women's T20 Cup which is pencilled in for 24-30 March in Harare.

2021/22 FIFTY50 CHALLENGE FIXTURES

DATES

MATCH

VENUE

26 February

Eagles Women v Tuskers Women

Sunrise

Rhinos Women v Mountaineers Women

Old Hararians

28 February

Eagles Women v Rhinos Women

Old Hararians

Tuskers Women v Mountaineers Women

Sunrise

2 March

Mountaineers Women v Eagles Women

Old Hararians

Tuskers Women v Rhinos Women

Sunrise

5 March

Tuskers Women v Eagles Women

Sunrise

Mountaineers Women v Rhinos Women

Old Hararians

7 March

Rhinos Women v Eagles Women

Old Hararians

Mountaineers Women v Tuskers Women

Sunrise

9 March

Eagles Women v Mountaineers Women

Sunrise

Rhinos Women v Tuskers Women

Old Hararians

12 March

Third-Place Playoff

Sunrise

Final

Old Hararians

