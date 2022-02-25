Nigeria: Europa League - Osimhen Crashes Out Against Barca As Aribo Marches On With Rangers

<i>Napoli were hammered 4-2 at their home ground on Thursday.</sub>

Despite securing a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Camp Nou, Victor Osimhen and his <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/en_sscnapoli">Napoli</a> teammates have been sent packing from this season's Europa League.

Napoli were hammered 4-2 at their home ground on Thursday as they bowed out on a 5-3 aggregate scoreline as Barca zoomed into the last 16 in style

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez had said before the second leg tie that he has the wherewithal to beat Napoli and that proved to be the case as the Catalan giants put up an impressive display in Naples.

Before the kickoff, players of both sides stood together behind a 'Stop War' banner in response to Russia's invasion of <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/513657-african-union-expresses-extreme-concern-over-situation-in-ukraine.html">Ukraine</a>.

With the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg, it took only eight minutes for Barcelona to lead in Italy after Jordi Alba finished a blistering counter-attack created by Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Frenkie De Jong was on hand to double Barcelona; picking out a fantastic top-corner finish from 25 yards out.

While it was looking like a one way traffic and Barcelona could pile on the goals and kill the tie there and then, Marc-Andre ter Stegen let Napoli back into the tie with an over-committed foul on Osimhen on the edge of the area.

The resultant penalty was scored by Lorenzo Insigne.

However, second half goals by Gerrard Pique and Pierre-Emerick Abumeyang saw Barca crusing to an emphatic win before Napoli managed to reduce the deficit late in the game.

While it was the end of the road for Osimhen, the Super Eagles trio of Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun all played a part as Rangers progressed into the last 16.

Bassey provided an assist, Aribo was quite impressive, and Balogun made his return from injury as a half-time sub in Rangers' impressive 2-2 draw on the night against Borussia Dortmund.

The Scottish champions progressed with a 6-4 aggregate victory over Dortmund.

Elsewhere, 10-man Sevilla eliminated Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 on aggregate, Porto knocked out Lazio 4-3 on aggregate and Leipzig won 3-1 at Real Sociedad to reach the next round 5-3 on aggregate

Europa Conference League

Meanwhile, Leicester eased into the last 16 of the Europa Conference League with a 3-1 win over Danish side Randers as Celtic crashed out to Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt on Thursday.

Already leading 4-1 from the first leg last week, Leicester were never in danger once Harvey Barnes opened the scoring after just two minutes.

James Maddison added two more in a four-minute spell in the second half before Nigerian striker, Stephen Odey, scored a consolation for the Danish side.