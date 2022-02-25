Zimbabwe: City Status to Drive Victoria Falls Tourism - Botswana Minister

Victoria Falls — Botswana Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Lemogang Kwape has congratulated Victoria Falls for attaining city status saying this will promote tourism in the world destination.

President Mnangagwa conferred city status to the local authority in December 2020.

Victoria Falls is Zimbabwe's tourism capital and the hub of leisure and travel in Southern Africa especially in the Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) Transfrontier Conservation Area.

The city is host to one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and a heritage site across the Zambezi River, with vast wildlife species including the Big Five.

Tourists visiting most Southern African countries usually visit Victoria Falls to experience the natural beauty of the destination.

Speaking at the 3rd session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) ministerial meeting here, Minister Kwape who co-chairs the 3rd session of the BNC, said the city status is an important milestone for tourism.

He commended the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation in Victoria Falls.

"I want to congratulate Victoria Falls municipality for acquiring the prestigious city status in December 2020.

"The description by the State Minister was quite apt of Victoria Falls as it is indeed one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and heritages sites," he said.

"I am convinced this status will enhance the city's competitiveness on the tourism side. On the part of bungee jumping, I and honourable ministers accept the challenge," said Minister Kwape drawing laughter from the delegates.

He was responding to an invitation by his Zimbabwe counterpart and co-chair of the ministerial meeting, Ambassador Frederick Shava who challenged him and his delegation to sample various tourism activities including bungee jumping.

Speaking at the same occasion, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said the exceptional geological features, outstanding beauty, sprays, mist and rainbow at the Mighty Victoria Falls makes the place a significant worldwide destination.

"Victoria Falls is the world's greatest waterfall. This is one of the world's Seven Natural Wonders and prime tourist destination, popularly known as Mosi-oa-Tunya meaning the Smoke that Thunders and I invite you to take a tour of the Falls and participate in the various recreational activities that our beautiful city offers," said Minister Moyo.

He said the decision to hold the 3rd session of BNC was befitting as it also promotes tourism in the two countries while also enhancing bilateral relationship in all spheres.

On Wednesday, delegates toured the Falls while some ministers went for a sunset cruise.