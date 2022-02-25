Zimbabwe: 'It's Either I Die or Bring the Belt Home'

History — CHASING female boxer, Kudakwashe Chiwandire, is in a bullish mood ahead of her World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight title showdown against Zambia's Catherine Phiri at the Lusaka Government Complex in Lusaka, Zambia, tomorrow.

So confident is the Zimbabwean she told The Herald yesterday she would either die or bring the belt to Zimbabwe.

Chiwandire is the first boxer from this country to contest for a WBC Gold belt and she could write her own intriguing piece of history if she overcomes Phiri tomorrow night.

Apparently Chiwandire's opponent is the only female boxer from Africa to have ever won the WBC badge when she claimed it in Mexico seven years ago and the Zimbabwean would become only the second female pugilist from Africa to lay her hands on the prestigious accolade, if she wins tomorrow.

The sleek fighter knows what is at stake and she has been talking tough over the past two months she has been in camp.

She arrived in Zambia in the company of her coach/trainer Clyde Musonda on Wednesday afternoon and she was supposed to have a face-off with Phiri yesterday and subsequently a press conference.

However, Phiri was in a no show with promoters of the fight, Oriental Quarries, reportedly telling the Zimbabweans yesterday's function was only for Chiwandire.

The move is widely being thought to be a psychological one but Chiwandire said she is unmoved by anything as the fight looms.

"I will do the best that I can to take the belt home. If I fail to do that, it's either I die here or I will take the belt home. My opponent should be prepared for hell," said Chiwandire.

"She must be prepared because I have come here fully prepared simply to take this belt.

"I will hit her (Phiri) into submission. I came a long way. I have prepared for this fight for a long time and I cannot afford to let the belt slip from my grasp for I am feeling the grasp right now.

"This is a fight of my life. I have come a long way. I have tried my hand in almost everything, I have tried team sport and everything but you know things didn't work.

"This is the sport that I chose, it's my job, my profession from which I am supposed to eke out a living.

"This fight comes as a huge opportunity for me to change my life story. I know my life and my career depend on this fight. I cannot let it go. This is my chance to make my parents, my family, my fans and all Zimbabweans proud.

"I am ready, I have always been ready and I want to make sure the belt finds its way to Zimbabwe."

Chiwandire has bad memories in Zambia as the last time she contested there, she was defeated by Barbra Banda.

But, the boxer nicknamed "Take-Money" reckons this is a different ball game altogether.

"The last time I was here, I lost to Barbra Banda, of course, but you know things change, back then I was still a young girl but I have now developed fully into a beast, if I may say.

"This is sport and you know, everything changes. This is a fight I will win. I respect my opponent but I will defeat her at the end of the day."

There are two Zimbabweans who are scheduled to fight on the same bill tomorrow night.

Bongani Makovora will face-off against Davy Mwale of Zambia in a bantamweight non-title duel while Chiedza Homakoma takes on Faith Kanjugu in a lightweight bout.

WBF middleweight champion, Charles Manyuchi, was supposed to defend his title under the same bill but some technicalities resulted in that fight being shelved.