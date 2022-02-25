Zimbabwe: ZRP Chivhu Receive Kit Donation

ZRP Chivhu district yesterday received a kits donation worth hundreds of dollars ahead of the Dispol's sports gala that gets underway in the town today.

Six police stations, namely Chivhu, Featherstone, Beatrice, Msasa, Sadza and the district headquarters, will battle it out in disciplines which include football, netball, volleyball, darts and pool.

Phil-Jen Country Lodge, in the spirit of corporate social responsibility, made the donation which was received by the dispol, Chief Superintendent Plaxedes Mbira.

The kit comprised football jerseys for the participating teams.

Phil-Jen Country Lodge and the local police enjoy cordial working relations that have seen the establishment of an anti-crime initiative dubbed Business Against Crime (BAC) community.

"As a member of BAC, Phil-Jen has been helping us in our policing initiatives in preventing, investigating and detecting crime.

"Community involvement against crime is the way to go and the issue of sporting in the force boosts the moral of our personnel and keeps them healthy. If they are fit, they are easily able to deliver their mandate.

"They also have the opportunity to mingle with members of the public during the sporting period and this enhances the relationship between the two parties.

"It is a fact that sporting is one of the main pillars in efficient and effective policing.

"It is our aim to deliver to the community and this is made possible by the various services and gestures we are offered like what we have witnessed today.

Phil-Jen managing director, Prosper Chibaya, said her gesture was a way of giving back to the community which had supported her business ventures in Chivhu over the years. She applauded the peaceful environment that has made her operations more bearable.

The event was held at the same time another donation was being made to 4.1 Brigade in Masvingo by other senior staff members of Phil-Jen.

Thanking Phil-Jen Country Lodge for their donation, Mbira said many challenges abounded in the police force, including scarcity of resources, and in mitigation, they approach members of the community and corporates for assistance in resource mobilisation.