South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - February 25, 2022

Cape Town —

NERSA Okays 9.6% Eskom Tariff Hike

The National Energy Regulator of SA has approved the hike for Eskom for the 2022/2023 financial year. The tariff increase comes into effect on April 1. 2022.

Eskom initially applied for a tariff increase of 20.5 %. Nersa says it tried to avoid a double-digit increase which was going to be more detrimental to households and businesses.

Bumper Exports of South African Wines in 2021

In 2021, the South African Wine Industry exported R10.2 billion in wines - the highest rand value in wine exports since 2014.

Wines of South Africa (WoSA) which promotes local wines to key international markets, said the development was heartening, given alcohol sales bans, local and global freight and port issues, and a shortage of glass and packaging materials.

South African Man Killed In Shootout With Botswana Police During Cash-In-Transit Heist

Botswana police killed nine cash-in-transit gang members in capital Gaborone on Wednesday. Among the dead is a South African man who is yet to be identified. The gang were in pursuit of a cash-in-transit that was carrying the Pula equivalent of almost R1.2 million.

This follows a deadly attempted cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg two days earlier, in which nine gang members were killed. It is alleged that the mastermind of the operation was a Botswana citizen.

Springbok Faf De Klerk In R18.5 million Deal With Japanese Club

Star Springbok scrumhalf Faf De Klerk, who is based at English club Sale Sharks, is reportedly set to sign for the Red Hurricanes in Japan. The deal comes with a hefty pay check of R18.5 million per year. The Red Hurricanes are coached by De Klerk's former Lions mentor Johan Ackermann.