South Africa: Toya Delazy and Wife Expecting First Child Together

SOUTH AFRICAN musician Toya Delazy and her wife Alisson 'Ally' Chaig have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Toya took to her Instagram page sharing pictures from their maternity shoot.

The lesbian couple tied the knot in 2021 after over a decade together.

The Mzansi AfroRave artist wrote: "And just like that. Guide us universe, as we walk into this next chapter of our lives. Thank you for choosing us to bring forth this beautiful life force - We know it's an incredible gift and miracle.. I love you my gorgeous @alissonchaig doing this with you is one of the most incredible experiences, I couldn't have chosen a better soul to build umuzi kamama.. Here's to the part called Motherhood. LIVUMILE. We're pregnant, I'm gonna be a MOMMY #rainbowbaby"