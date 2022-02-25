Zimbabwe: Hardlife Finds New Home

WHILE leaders Herentals Under-20 and second-placed Golden Eagles cancel each other at the top when they face-off tomorrow, promotion favourites Simba Bhora could be beneficiaries as the ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League might encounter twists and turns this weekend.

The undefeated Shamva outfit host Cam and Motor at Wadzanai tomorrow and a win will see them move a rung or two up depending on the result between Herentals Under-20 and Golden Eagles.

The Students lead the standings with 23 points, a point above their opponents tomorrow while Simba Bhora are on 21 points after nine games.

It is at Simba Bhora where former CAPS United captain Hardlife Zvirekwi has found a new home after a difficult time he endured after being dropped out of the Green Machine in 2020.

The 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year at one point even contemplated quitting the game but his supportive family kept on reminding him he was still good enough.

And he has been in terrifying form for Arthur Tutani's side where he has started all the matches and scored once.

He was involved in the process that created Simba Bhora's first goal scored by former Dynamos midfielder Barnabas Mushunje when they beat Chinhoyi Stars 2-1 last weekend.

Zvirekwi is looking forward to a good outing in tomorrow's match in Shamva.

"We have had a very good start to the league and it is looking very good for us. The pressure is always there and we have to handle it by taking each game as sit comes. We have to focus on only one game which we will be playing," said Zvirekwi.

"I am enjoying my stint here with Simba Bhora, it is obviously a new challenge. It comes with a different set of challenges. I am trying my best to handle it and enjoy myself in the league.

"We are working so much hard as Simba Bhora. Teamwork is the best thing that we thrive on.

"Then we also bank very much on home advantage given our twelfth man is ever present. Our fans are pushing and encouraging us and the match against Cam and Motor is not going to be an easy one. It is a very big match but playing at home should give us an advantage.

"We have a squad full of experience and determination. We cannot ask for more, we just need to focus and see where we will be at the end of the day.

"We know it is still very much premature to say where we are heading but we are in the right direction."

Simba Bhora are one of the most supported clubs in the lower division with their professional set-up even good enough to attract huge corporate sponsorship and they are one of the few clubs with their merchandise on sale in several shops across the country.

ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League Fixtures (Kick-off time 3pm unless stated)

Today: Ngezi Platinum U19 v Come Again (Baobab 2pm)

Tomorrow: Golden Eagles v Herentals Under-20 (Ellis Robins); Simba Bhora v Cam and Motor (Wadzanai); Chegutu Pirates v Chinhoyi Stars (Pfupajena); Black Mambas v Golden Valley (Morris Depot); Commando Bullets v Harare City Cubs (Commando); Karoi United v CUMA Academy (Chikangwe)

Sunday: Trojan Stars v PAM (Trojan Mine)

Central Region Division One Soccer League Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chapungu v TelOne (Ascot), MSU v Vubachikwe (MSU), Tongogara v FC Platinum U-19 (Battlefields), Filabusi United v Dulibadzimu (Filabusi), Loss Control v Paramount United (Greasham), Kwekwe United v Sheasham (Bagdad), ZPC Munyati v Bishopstone (Munyati)