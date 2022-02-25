Zimbabwe: Berlin Embassy Takes Charge of Evacuations

ZIMBABWE has begun taking measures to ensure the safety of Zimbabweans who might be in conflict-ridden Ukraine with its embassy in Berlin, Germany providing the necessary support.

This follows the Russian Government's move to launch a special military operation in Ukraine.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services said the Government stands ready to assist its nationals and help them return home.

"Government has taken note of the current situation in Ukraine and the possibility of our nationals being caught in it.

"Any Zimbabweans in Ukraine needing Government intervention are advised to make contact with our embassy in Berlin on Tel: +49 30 232556760 [email protected]," reads the statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said Zimbabwe's embassy in Berlin, which is in charge of affairs in Ukraine, has been in touch with Zimbabwean students who may need assistance.

"The Government wishes to assure its citizens that it is seized with the developments in Ukraine. Our Embassy in Germany is already in touch with most of our students in Ukraine and is currently working towards assisting its nationals based in that country."

In his address yesterday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had ordered Russian troops to attack Ukraine to "demilitarise and denazify".

He claimed Russia's national security was compromised by NATO encroachment in Ukraine.

President Putin stated that Russia was duty-bound to protect the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk from continued attacks by the Ukrainian forces. Moscow recognised the two entities as sovereign states on Monday.

Yesterday, Russia Today quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Russia is determined to "neutralise the (Ukrainian) military potential, which was boosted considerably lately, including with the active assistance of foreign nations," Peskov said.

He added that "ideally" Ukraine needs to be "cleansed" from neo-Nazi ideology.