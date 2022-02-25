Zimbabwe: Pazani for High Profile Matches

LEADING Zimbabwe female rugby referee, Precious Pazani, continues to receive some world recognition after she was appointed as a match official for the 7s Challenger Series that will be played in Chile in August this year.

Pazani, who has officiated at several high profile matches like the Under-20 Six Nations, will have another chance to improve her curriculum vitae at another World stage competition.

World Rugby announced that, as part of their efforts to ensure that their match officials receive the highest level of preparedness ahead of all major upcoming tournaments, they will give everyone an opportunity to officiate.

Pazani went through the mill at the centre when she teamed-up with South African Adriaan Jacobs and Aimee Barrett-Theron as assistant referees when France squared off with England at Stade Aime Gira in Perpignan last year.

As part of a group of female officials, Pazani was selected and has been in the system which World Rugby said had cultivated a team environment in the lead up to Rugby World Cup 2021, which takes place in New Zealand from October 8 to November 12 this year.

For the World rugby 7s series in Chile in August, the rising Zimbabwean official will rub shoulders with Argentians Gonzalo de Achaval and Nerea Livoni, United States trio of Joey Swatzell, Kat Roche and Hayley Aguir, Canadians Shanda Erassmus and Robin Kaluzniak, Brazilian Ricardo Caua, Singapore's Mary Pringle, Fiji's David Vosalevu and Hong Kong's Morgan white.

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union congratulated Pazani for her achievement, encouraging her to go and lift the country's flag high in Chile.