Zimbabwe: Pazani for High Profile Matches

25 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

LEADING Zimbabwe female rugby referee, Precious Pazani, continues to receive some world recognition after she was appointed as a match official for the 7s Challenger Series that will be played in Chile in August this year.

Pazani, who has officiated at several high profile matches like the Under-20 Six Nations, will have another chance to improve her curriculum vitae at another World stage competition.

World Rugby announced that, as part of their efforts to ensure that their match officials receive the highest level of preparedness ahead of all major upcoming tournaments, they will give everyone an opportunity to officiate.

Pazani went through the mill at the centre when she teamed-up with South African Adriaan Jacobs and Aimee Barrett-Theron as assistant referees when France squared off with England at Stade Aime Gira in Perpignan last year.

As part of a group of female officials, Pazani was selected and has been in the system which World Rugby said had cultivated a team environment in the lead up to Rugby World Cup 2021, which takes place in New Zealand from October 8 to November 12 this year.

For the World rugby 7s series in Chile in August, the rising Zimbabwean official will rub shoulders with Argentians Gonzalo de Achaval and Nerea Livoni, United States trio of Joey Swatzell, Kat Roche and Hayley Aguir, Canadians Shanda Erassmus and Robin Kaluzniak, Brazilian Ricardo Caua, Singapore's Mary Pringle, Fiji's David Vosalevu and Hong Kong's Morgan white.

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union congratulated Pazani for her achievement, encouraging her to go and lift the country's flag high in Chile.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X