Kenya: Village Parties Must Work With National Outfits - Governor Kibwana

Nairobi — Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has called on small regional parties to seek coalition pacts with large national parties in order to entrench democracy in the country and phase out "fringe parties".

"Ultimately I hope we shall have AZIMIO, UDA and a Third Force so that we begin to entrench genuine democracy instead of having almost 90 political parties," the second-term Governor said in a tweet on Friday.

"The so-called small/fringe parties should consider working together even within coalitions driven by larger parties," he urged.

The Azimio-leaning Governor leads the Muungano Party which he rejoined after ditching former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Party.

His calls for entrenchment of democracy come a month after he fiercely criticizing his deputy of 10 years for joining Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) saying Adelima Mwau "will walk alone."

"I wish to categorically make it clear, Makueni people have expressed their intention to support Azimio La Umoja and will not be hoodwinked by people seeking self-aggrandizement," he said while reacting to Mwau's defection on January 25.

Interestingly, Kibwana had ditched Wiper abandoning Musyoka to back ODM leader Raila Odinga's presidential bid under Azimio la Umoja Movement.

Small parties with bases limited to regional blocs have mushroomed ahead of the August 9 General Election. While some have reached out for coalitions with the leading political outfits, others have vowed to soldier own independently despite pressure to pick between either of the two leading formations: UDA's Kenya Kwanza and ODM's Azimio.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria, once a staunch ally of Deputy President William Ruto's UDA, recently vowed to resist coercion to choose which of the two main alliances he will support ahead of the August 9 presidential election.

Kuria has been under pressure to declare whether he supports Kenya Kwanza Alliance comprising Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) Party and Moses Wetangula of FORD Kenya or the Azimio Movement led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Kuria who held a thanksgiving ceremony at Thika Stadium on Saturday after returning from Dubai where he had sought treatment for third degree burns he had suffered on his feet pledged his allegiance to God noting that "nothing else mattered."

"People have been asking me a lot which of the two alliances I will support and today I want to answer them categorically that I am on the side of God. The moment I will see another big miracle I will decide but at the moment I have seen God's miracle and I will stick with Him," he said.

House Speaker Justin Muturi who held the Democratic Party's National Delegates Convention on Sunday also vowed to remain focused on building his outfit.

Muturi challenged the two-horse narrative in the lead up to the August 9 presidential election as misguided, saying he would not yield to pressure to "pick the less of the two evils" between Deputy President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja.