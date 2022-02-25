Zimbabwe: FIFA Indefinitely Suspends Zimbabwe Over Govt Interference

World football governing body, Fifa, has indefinitely suspended Zimbabwe from all international competitions citing government interference.

Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura announced the latest developments in a statement Thursday evening.

"Consequently, and in accordance with article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, ZIFA loses all its membership rights as of 24 February 2022 until further notice. ZIFA representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted. This also means that neither the ZIFA nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or CAF.

"Finally, notwithstanding this suspension imposed on ZIFA and in line with FIFA zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, sexual abuse and any other unethical conduct, FIFA reiterates its commitment to cooperating with any ongoing investigations regarding alleged sexual harassment and bribery by ZIFA officials. FIFA will therefore remain at the disposal of the national authorities and plaintiffs with respect to the above during the suspension period." FIFA said in a statement.

Trouble began last year, when the Gerald Mlotshwa led Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) disbanded the Felton Kamambo led administration and appointed a caretaker committee to preside over the activities of football in the country.

The Zifa board was suspended over a litany of charges that include corruption and sexual abuse of female referees.

Fifa had given the SRC until January 3 to reinstate the board and following a meeting on Thursday, the world governing body resolved to ban Zimbabwe from all FIFA activities.

Fifa honcho Gianni Infantino said Kenya had also suffered a similar fate and lashed out at the governments of the two countries for poking their noses into football activities, contrary to Fifa statutes.

"We had to suspend two of our member associations -- Kenya and Zimbabwe. Both for government interference in the activities of the football associations of these associations," said Infantino on Thursday evening.