Zimbabwe: Public Hospitals Operating Without Cancer Machines

25 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Lisa Nyanhongo

NONE of Zimbabwe's public hospitals has a radiotherapy or chemotherapy machines to treat cancer patients, Newzimbabwe.com has learnt.

The only machine that had been working between 2020 and 2021 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has since gone out of service.

Parirenyatwa spokesperson Linos Dhire confirmed this development saying the machine requires spares which are imported from other countries.

"Concerted efforts are underway to ensure that the required spares and foreign engineers are urgently brought in to fix the problem," Dhire said.

"The hospital has managed to bring in engineers for a comprehensive assessment of the machines. We hope to restore the services as soon as possible. The hospital is however still providing all other services in regards to cancer treatment as guided by our specialist oncologists," he said.

Zimbabwe's health sector has seen little investments over the past decades with government failing to allocate the 15% expected of it by the Abuja Declaration.

The situation has worsened conditions of cancer patients who might have to deal with a nurses' strike announced Wednesday.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X