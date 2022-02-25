Gambia: CJ Appoints Coroner to Probe Death of Dawda Fadera

24 February 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Chief Justice of The Gambia has appointed a Coroner to investigate the death of late Gambian diplomat Dawda Fadera who passed away on Sunday at the Edward Francis Teaching Hospital.

The letter dated 21 February 2022 and seen by The Point, has confirmed Her Worship Madam Sidi K. Jobarteh as the Coroner into the death of Mr. Fadera.

"As a Magistrate of the first class in the city of Banjul, his lordship, the Honourable Chief Justice has designated you as the Coroner to inquire, in accordance with the Coroners Act Cap 7.1 section 11(1) (a) laws of the Gambia into the cause of death of His Excellency Mr. Dawda Fadera, the late Gambian Ambassador to the United States of America, reported to have occurred on Sunday, 20th February 2022 at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in the city of Banjul," the letter stated.

