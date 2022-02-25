Egyptian Electricity Keen on Boosting Cooperation With Africa

Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker asserted the readiness of the Egyptian electricity sector to provide technical support and transfer expertise to the African brethren.

He said there is distinguished and fruitful cooperation between Egypt and a number of African countries to build the African capacities.

This comes in the light of the vision and directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to boost cooperation with the African countries, he said.

This came during the inauguration ceremony of 50 trainees from five Nile Basin countries including Sudan, Djibouti, Burundi, Somalia and Uganda that participated in five training programs on assessing environmental impact, operating and maintaining distribution grids, prevention systems and project management.