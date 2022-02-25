Egypt: Continued Communication With Egyptian in Ukraine - Makram

Emigration Minister Nabila Makram said the ministry is keeping in touch with the Egyptian community in Ukraine to follow up the situation and stand on their needs.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said the ministry communicated with the ministries concerned to discuss alternative solutions for Egyptian students to ensure their safety in first place.

She said the ministry's move falls within the framework of the government's efforts to protect its citizens.

Russia has launched earlier in the day all-out war on Ukraine with simultaneous attacks coming from south, east and north, by land and by air.