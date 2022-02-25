Ghana: Midwives Encourage More Men Into Midwifery

Some female midwives are encouraging men to take interest in midwifery profession which is currently dominated by women.

Midwifery is the health science and health profession that deals with pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period (including care of the new-born).

In separate interviews with some midwives, they explained that most patients preferred being attended to by female midwives, as compared to males, while others were comfortable with either of them.

Mrs Solace Ahin at the Obgojo Polyclinic in Accra said, though the profession was mostly dominated by women, the few midwives who were men, were very professional and hardworking.

"Some pregnant women always lauded the few male midwives that they were hardworking, dedicated, serviceable and committed to their duty and that notice should be given to them to encourage them to do more".

Ms Jennifer Sesa, a midwife officer at the Buipe Polyclinic in Savannah Region said, men were not seen in the profession because most women were not comfortable with men seeing their nakedness.

"Patients feel relaxed when female midwives attend to them, because they can express themselves better of any problem, moreover some cultures do not permit other men to see the nakedness of women".

Mr James Mawusi Adzimah, a male midwife at the Ho Municipal Hospital said, he had much passion in the profession, as he reiterated that "aside being a male midwife, I teach students from Ho Nurses Training College, University of Health and Allied Sciences, (UHAS) and other schools some practical aspects of child birth in order to prepare them for their profession."

Mr Adzimah noted that though they were few men in the profession, clients were happy about their assistance during child birth.

"Most women prefer me to the midwives because of the care I show towards them as a man, I am mostly recommended to other pregnant women during their pre-conception care and pregnancy till delivery," he said.

However, he encouraged male midwives in the profession to continue to put out their best, while others could get on board to help in the profession at other hospitals.

"I am encouraging the men to take up the task and not see it as a place only for women, many big hospitals have men assisting in child birth is no different from ours."

Mr Adzimah, therefore, pleaded with authorities to also support the profession with more equipment and amenities to ease the stress on their work as those issues according to him hinders the growth of the profession.