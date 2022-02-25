Rwanda's Rugwabiza Named Head of UN Mission in Central African Republic

24 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has appointed Valentine Rugwabiza, the outgoing Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the UN Headquarters in New York, as his new Special Representative to the Central African Republic.

Rugwabiza was also named the head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The Rwandan diplomat succeeds Mankeur Ndiaye of Senegal, who has led the Mission since 2019.

At the United Nations, Rugwabiza will be succeeded by Amb. Claver Gatete, the former Rwanda's Minister for infrastructure.

MINUSCA was established in April 2014 with a mandate to protect civilians in the country.

I bid farewell to UN Secretary General as I end my tour of duty as Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the UN. I appreciated the excellent cooperation between Rwanda and the UN & expressed Rwanda's continued support to UN Peacekeeping, Peacebuilding and Development pillars. pic.twitter.com/XGcgtT78FC

-- Valentine Rugwabiza (@VRugwabiza) February 23, 2022

Rwanda is a major troop contributor to the mission.

Rugwabiza boasts experience spanning 30 years in both public and corporate sectors.

She once served in Rwanda's cabinet as Minister for the East African Community and chief executive of the Rwanda Development Board.

Previously, Rugwabiza also served as the Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva (2005-2013) as well as Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations Office in Geneva.

Since 2016, she has served as the Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations and non-resident Ambassador to Colombia and Jamaica.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X