Rwanda's Rugwabiza Named Head of UN Mission in Central African Republic

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has appointed Valentine Rugwabiza, the outgoing Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the UN Headquarters in New York, as his new Special Representative to the Central African Republic.

Rugwabiza was also named the head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The Rwandan diplomat succeeds Mankeur Ndiaye of Senegal, who has led the Mission since 2019.

At the United Nations, Rugwabiza will be succeeded by Amb. Claver Gatete, the former Rwanda's Minister for infrastructure.

MINUSCA was established in April 2014 with a mandate to protect civilians in the country.

I bid farewell to UN Secretary General as I end my tour of duty as Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the UN. I appreciated the excellent cooperation between Rwanda and the UN & expressed Rwanda's continued support to UN Peacekeeping, Peacebuilding and Development pillars. pic.twitter.com/XGcgtT78FC

-- Valentine Rugwabiza (@VRugwabiza) February 23, 2022

Rwanda is a major troop contributor to the mission.

Rugwabiza boasts experience spanning 30 years in both public and corporate sectors.

She once served in Rwanda's cabinet as Minister for the East African Community and chief executive of the Rwanda Development Board.

Previously, Rugwabiza also served as the Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva (2005-2013) as well as Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations Office in Geneva.

Since 2016, she has served as the Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations and non-resident Ambassador to Colombia and Jamaica.