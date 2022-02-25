Ethiopia: Terrorist Tigray People's Liberation Front Inflicts Severe Water Sector Damage in Amhara

Amhara state water and Energy Bureau announced that terrorist TPLF has ruined various resources of the water sector amounting to over one billion Birr in the state alone in a bid to get ethnic Amhara chronically thirsty.

Speaking at the event organized to discuss issues with stakeholders, Bureau Head, Mameru Ayalewu (Ph.D.) said that terrorist TPLF has been working day in and day out to hurt Amhara people employing its maximum potential.

As to the head, the terrorist committed 102 different attacks against water sector in different urban areas of the state intentionally to hurt Amhara people as it has been doing all the time.

He said that the bureau has been rehabilitating the destructed water institutions by participating different government and non-government organizations.

The head stressed that the bureau has been undertaking discussion with stakeholders at Kombolcha town to put direction and evaluate ways to reconstruct the sector and the majority of the destructed water institutions have been repaired and launched to provide services.

Likewise, the bureau has been reconstructing the destructed water infrastructure in the rural areas of the state. To this end, it has been purchasing water pumps and other related materials.