Ethiopia: Terrorist Tigray People's Liberation Front Inflicts Severe Water Sector Damage in Amhara

24 February 2022
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

Amhara state water and Energy Bureau announced that terrorist TPLF has ruined various resources of the water sector amounting to over one billion Birr in the state alone in a bid to get ethnic Amhara chronically thirsty.

Speaking at the event organized to discuss issues with stakeholders, Bureau Head, Mameru Ayalewu (Ph.D.) said that terrorist TPLF has been working day in and day out to hurt Amhara people employing its maximum potential.

As to the head, the terrorist committed 102 different attacks against water sector in different urban areas of the state intentionally to hurt Amhara people as it has been doing all the time.

He said that the bureau has been rehabilitating the destructed water institutions by participating different government and non-government organizations.

The head stressed that the bureau has been undertaking discussion with stakeholders at Kombolcha town to put direction and evaluate ways to reconstruct the sector and the majority of the destructed water institutions have been repaired and launched to provide services.

Likewise, the bureau has been reconstructing the destructed water infrastructure in the rural areas of the state. To this end, it has been purchasing water pumps and other related materials.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X