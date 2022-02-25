South African Students Stranded as Russia Invades Ukraine

25 February 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — Some South African students who are pursuing their studies in the eastern European country are desperate to come home, after thousands of Russian troops invaded Ukraine. They say they are living in fear and hiding in subways.

Students say they are afraid the South African government will evacuate embassy staff and leave them stranded. They asked that they be included if an evacuation takes place.

The Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela tried to assure the students that the government would not evacuate Embassy staff and leave citizens alone in a foreign country.

