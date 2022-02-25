U.S. State Government Spokesperson Ned Price tweeted that his country is gravely concerned by the reports of atrocities and other abuses committed by the terrorist TPLF in the Amhara state of Ethiopia as described by Amnesty International.

In his twitter page, he also stated that, "It is time to end the ongoing conflict and ensure justice for all victims."

Similarly, Ethio-American Development Council (EADC) on its part stated that the State Department acknowledgement of terrorist TPLF's crimes against the Amhara people is a step to take the right direction.

It said, "We also call for acknowledgement of atrocities against the Afar people #No More #Disarm TPLF." Sharing the aforesaid idea, Pulp Faction, stated that Ethiopians are still waiting for the U.S. to unequivocally condemn the horrid crimes of terrorist TPLF for its inhuman acts.

"The Amnesty report highlighted that the terrorist TPLF group committed crimes on women and girls gang raped, looted and destroyed private and public property as well as mass grave found in Amahara state recently, especially in Chena and Kobo." Ethiopian Public Diplomacy Network (EPDN) has supported the statement that in spite of the delayed recognition of the atrocities committed by the terrorist TPLF Attacks on Amhara state, the U.S. and UN still seem to be hesitant to sanction TPLF, a terrorist group, which is currently actively committing the same atrocities against Afar state. "Gravely concerned" is mediocre.

Senior Engineering Director, Abebe Hailu said that the terrorist TPLF's misdeeds must be punished to the fullest extent possible.

Anti-Buffoonist, Social Justice, Post presage Analysis, Abuye Balcha tweeted that this should have been done much earlier in our humble opinion to keep people from becoming more radicalized and less willing to work for the best possible outcome of Ethiopia.

The TPLF should never be allowed to take advantage of the subdued people of Tigray for its narrow self-interest.