Zimbabwe: England-Born Teen Commits Future to Zimbabwe Warriors

25 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

England-born teenage defender Kai Garande, who has been making significant progress at Championship side Millwall, has committed his international future with the Warriors.

The 19-year-old highly rated left-back who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, signed his first professional contract with the English Championship side in October 2021 after leaving Charlton Academy.

Garande has been in impressive form for Millwall U23s' leading to his recent invite to train with the first team.

Team Zimbabwe UK Chief executive officer Marshall Gore, who is also championing the harnessing of talent in the diaspora community, confirmed the news.

Gore accompanied Garande to the Zimbabwe Embassy in the UK where the youngster paid a visit alongside his father.

"We are excited to have Kai on our books. The future of Zimbabwe football is bright with the vast talent in the diaspora and at home. If we blend it well we can reach the Promised Land. #WC2026," said Gore on his Facebook post.

Garande has been a target of several clubs including fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers who he almost joined before they were beaten to his signature by Millwall.

The rising star is currently recovering from a slight injury he suffered training with the first team and will be aiming for a first team breakthrough when he returns to action.

Garande joins other England-born or bred players such as Tendayi Darikwa, Admiral Muskwe, Jordan Zemura, Kundai Benyu, Brendan Galloway, only to mention a few who have chosen to represent the Warriors in international football.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X