Kenya: Odinga Invites Wiper, Kanu, UDP, to Formation of Azimio La Umoja Party

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga has invited Wiper Party, KANU, United Democratic Party (UDP) and other like-minded parties to the formation of Azimio La Umoja Coalition this coming weekend.

Speaking during UDP’s National Delegates Conference (NDC), Odinga said the Coalition that is set to bring together the ruling party Jubilee and ODM among others will lead to country’s new political dawn.

“That day we will form Azimio and we will finally have a movement that define our country’s political landscape. I am therefore asking Wiper, KANU and UDP to join us and let us form Azimio together,” he stated.

Odinga who also defended his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, pointed out that joint efforts are key to solving Kenya’s challenges.

“No single man or woman can claim to be able to single-handedly fix the many problems facing this nation. We must meticulously cultivate an inclusive political establishment and use it to pursue our aspirations, confront our nightmares and denounce our prejudices,” Odinga said.

Jubilee and ODM will hold their NDCs on Friday and Saturday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and Kasarani Stadium respectively.

ODM’s NDC is expected to endorse Odinga’s presidential bid, and a coalition arrangement with the ruling Jubilee Party and other parties under the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A session preceding Saturday’s NDC will be hosted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday.

“Dear members and supporters, the National Delegates Convention (NDC) scheduled for Sat. 26th February 2022 is only for the 3,000 delegates comprising Governors, Deputy Governors, MPs, top branch and county officials and MCAs,” ODM stated.

The agenda of the Jubilee’s NDC shall be to review, formulate and/or approve all policies of the party.

Also, to be considered at the NDC is the newly proposed seal, symbol and flag of the party

The ruling party has remained largely divided with numerous ‘defections’ including that of its Deputy Party leader William Ruto who fell out with the party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and formed the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which he plans to use in seeking the presidency in the 2022 presidential election.

Jubilee’s NDC has been among highly anticipated political events with indications that the governing party could formally kick out DP Ruto and his allies for criticizing the government and the party from within.