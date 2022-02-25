Africa: Too Rich Yet Not Rich Enough - South Africa's Access to Covid-19 Pills Proving to Be Inequitable

analysis

The nation's medicines regulator recently approved a branded version of molnupiravir, a new Covid treatment. But when it comes to affordability and access to the medication, the country's private sector is getting the raw end of the deal.

When Covid vaccines were being rolled out, Africa's poor were left behind. But with oral treatments now coming into the market, it seems it might be the other way round.

At the end of last year, regulators in the United Kingdom and United States (US) approved two new Covid pills for emergency use. One was developed by Pfizer and the other by Merck (known as MSD, short for Merck Sharp & Dohme, outside of the US and Canada). These tablets lower someone's chances of falling so sick with Covid that they need to be admitted to hospital or that they die from it.

On 17 February, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved MSD's brand-name pill called Lagevrio for emergency use in South Africa. In Lagevrio, the active ingredient (the stuff that makes the medicine work) is called molnupiravir.

But buying the brand-name pills could cost up to R10,000 per person, a price that South Africa's government would unlikely be...