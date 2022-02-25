Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda - Geniez Wins Stage Five As Manizabayo Finishes Third

French rider Alexandre Geniez of Total Energies claimed stage five, a 129km race from Muhanga-Musanze, one of the toughest stages in the ongoing Tour du Rwanda, on Thursday after using 3 hours, 12 minutes and 14 seconds.

Geniez sprinted fastest in the last 50 meters to beat off the challenge of B&B Hotel rider, Pierre Rolland and Benediction Ignite rider, Eric Manizabayo by 19 seconds.

"I am really happy, this was my stage and I had to use the energy I had reserved during the course to sprint well to the finish line, this was my day and I am very excited," Geniez, who won the Prologue on the first day, said after the race.

Rwandans who have not performed well in the previous stages improved this time with Eric Muhoza (Team Rwanda), Moise Mugisha (ProTouch) and Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Benediction Ignite) finishing in the 14th, 15th and 19th places respectively.

Nsengimana was crowned as the best climber on hilly slopes while Eric Muhoza was recognised as the best Rwandan rider in stage five.

In the general classification, Spain's Angel Ruiz Madrazo who rides for Burgos-BH now leads the rest of the pack and is followed by Natnael Tesfazion who rides for Androni Gio while Eric Muhoza moved to 8th place.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa