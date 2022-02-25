Tanzania: Azam Unfazed By Loss to Biashara

24 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

DESPITE losing2-0 to Biashara United, Azam still hope to clinch the NBC Premier League title saying the race to the throne is wide open and they will recover in their coming fixtures to regain the winning way.

Goals from Collins Opare and James Shagara were enough to give the Mara- based giant three points at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on Tuesday.

Originally, the match was pegged at CCM Karume Stadium in Mara, but the venue was declared unfit to host a league match, thereby shifting it to CCM Kirumba Stadium. It was Biashara United's second win of the season and the feat granted them 15 points from 15 games, making an equivalent to a point per match.

With the improved performance, the team is upbeat to continue winning the games in their second round's encounters. In his reaction after the game, Azam's Assistant Coach John Matambala refused to give up the title chase insisting that the marathon is far from over.

"Of course, we are not pleased with the results and the overall performance we displayed was different from the ones we did in our past games. But this is what football is all about. "To us, we strongly believe that we are on the right path as far as winning the Premier League title at the end of the season is concerned.

We have another second round of 15 fixtures to play as such, all is not yet lost," he said.

His counterpart for Biashara United Vivier Bahati was full of praise to his charges, congratulating them for the good job against his former employer.

"We knew how to diffuse their attacking system of which we executed well and at the end we managed to bag the two goals with three points. It was a difficult game as you saw but we are all happy for the positive results," he said.

Bahati went separate ways with the Chamazi giants as he together with the then Head Coach George Lwandamina, were released following unconvincing results they were stamping at the helm of the team.

The club later promoted Abdihamid Moallin as the Head Coach from his initial position of Technical Director of the junior team and he had a series of good results before tasting a bitter pill from Biashara United.

However, despite the nosedive, Azam continue to cling on the third slot of the log with24 points from 15 outings, seven points inferior to the second- placed Simba who have 31 points.

It was their fifth loss of the campaign and up next; they will face Coastal Union in their16th fixture of the unfolding season.

