Tanzania: Yanga End First Round Unbeaten

YOUNG Africans completed the Premier League's first round unbeaten following their 2-0 win over Mtibwa Sugar at Manungu Complex in Mvomero, Morogoro on Wednesday.

The game against Mtibwa Sugar was Yanga's last match of the 15-match first round campaign. Yesterday's victory also placed Yanga 8-point superior to their Premier League's closest pursuers Simba who have notched 31 points from their 15- game outings. Yanga have continued commanding the race at the summit of the league table with 39 points.

They have won 12 times, drawn thrice with no defeat until the end of the first round. It was a tense encounter as the both teams played with a great

caution to avoid conceding an early goal. Mtibwa Sugar defence led by Jeremiah Kisubi and defender Ame Ali played brilliantly in most of the first half to ensure Fiston Mayele, Khalid Aucho, Saido Ntibozankiza and Dennis Nkane do not wreak havoc at their goal line.

Mtibwa Sugar were close to finish the first half unhurt hadn't been for Ntibazonkisa's dying-minute opener. A few seconds to the breather, Ntibazonkiza was set in from a flank and fired home a tricky shot past Kisubi.

The teams finished the first half with Yanga leading 1-0. A few seconds after the restart, Yanga could have doubled the lead when Feisal Salum headed the ball past Kisubi, but the referee disallowed it claiming the scorer had handed the ball. In the 55thminute, Mtibwa Sugar's George Makang'a was booked for a foul tackle on Feisal Salum.

Midway in the second half Yanga doubled the lead through Fiston Mayele who received an assist from Ntibazonkiza. Late in the79th minute, Haritier Makambo came in for Fiston Mayele and three minutes later Dickson Ambundo was introduced to replace Ntibazonkiza.

Meanwhile, Dodoma Jiji wished the sacked coach, Mbwana Makata all the best after parting ways with him yesterday, Benjamin Ben reports.

An official statement made available yesterday from the club's Instagram page indicated that the decision was reached following the team's unconvincing results both the Premier League and Azam Sports Federation Cup competitions this season.

"We dearly thank him for his remarkable service throughout his tenure at the club and we wish him all the best in his new life," read part of the statement. Makata's last match in charge of the team was a 2-0 loss to KMC at the Azam Complex inDar es Salaam, and the outcome added salt to the fresh wound.

Prior to that, they also suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Championship side, Pamba in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) round of 16 match. Before that, they went down 2-0 to Azam in the NBC Premier League match.

He leaves the club placed 11th on log with 17 points from 15 matches. They are just 4 points above the bottom- placed Tanzania Prisons who have bagged 11 points from their 15-game outings.

Up next; Dodoma Jiji will face Ruvu Shooting in their 16th Premier League fixture of the season before taking on the defending champions Simba at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.