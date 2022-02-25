Tanzania Pledges Stronger Ties With Us

TANZANIA has pledged continued cooperation with various countries around the world including the US in all development sectors in order to increase investment and trade opportunities.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa made the remarks yesterday, when he adressed members of the US Congress at his office in Dar es Salaam, adding that the members were happy with the growing relations between the two countries.

"Our economic ties have continued to improve, the US Congress members are aware of Tanzania's contribution in providing investment opportunities in the country and our trade relations ... we will continue strengthening our ties by organising various forums between our local traders and those in US," he said.

He said that the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan was committed to continuing opening Tanzania internationally in various areas, in order to increase opportunities for the nationals.

" President Samia has directed us to conduct review and improvements of investment and trade by going through our laws and removing any section(s), which are not favorable to traders and building capacity of Tanzanians... to conduct cross border trade in order to promote economic growth and open employment opportunities for the youth," Mr Majaliwa said.

Elaborating, the Premier noted that the members of the US Congress have pledged to cooperate with Tanzania in its plan to stimulate economic growth in various areas, especially through projects and programmes under US organizations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added: " They have pledged continued cooperation and we are ready to cooperate with them through the US Ambassador to Tanzania in order to increase cooperation opportunities in various areas and all the support will be tapped as intended.

"I call upon members of the US Congress to be ambassadors of encouraging tourism between Tanzania and the US, because our country is blessed with varieties of tourism attractions." Equally, the Prime Minister called upon Members of Parliament to build a relationship between the US Congress and the Tanzania National Assembly, saying: "The aim is to enable the countries' legislators to get an opportunity to visit one another and exchange ideas on how best we can run our parliaments."

He further informed the US Congress members that Tanzania continues to implement various programmes to overcome the effects of climate change, saying: "We have informed them that Tanzania needs support from the nations focusing a lot on climate change and they agreed to support us."

Members of the US Congress who attended the meeting with the Prime Minister Majaliwa include Gregrory Meeks, Ami Bera, Ilhan Omar, Joyce Beatty, G.K Butter, Brenda Lawrence and Troy Carter, all led by US Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr Donald Wright.