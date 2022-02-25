Central African Republic: Peacekeepers Arrest Latest Crisis in Central African Republic

24 February 2022
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Oman Mbiko

Bangui — THE arrest of four peacekeepers in the Central African Republic (CAR) is the latest twist to the crisis bedeviling the country.

The French members of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSCA) were arrested on Monday at the airport in the capital Bangui.

They were escorting a senior military officer of the mission.

They remained in detention at the time of going to press on Thursday.

Authorities did not confirm the charges but it has been alleged they were part of a ploy by France to assassinate CAR President, Faustin Archange Touadera.

He landed at the airport on the same day from Belgium where he attended European Union-African Union summit.

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, condemned the arrest.

A spokesperson of the UN chief highlighted that, pursuant to the 2014 status-of-forces agreement between the UN and government of the CAR, peacekeepers enjoy privileges and immunities which are held in the interest of the UN.

The 2014 status-of-forces agreement establishes a specific procedure in cases where members of MINUSCA are suspected, by the authorities of the CAR, of having committed an offence.

"The Secretary-General notes that this procedure has not been followed in the present case," Guterres said.

Guterres urged the government to release the MINUSCA personnel unconditionally and without delay.

CAR has suffered multiple crises since militants overthrew François Bozize in 2013.

At least 161 peacekeepers have been killed since the insurgency.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X