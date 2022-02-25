Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 34 New Infections in Three States

25 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

<i>The disease centre noted that 248,850 people have been treated and discharged nationwide.</sub>

On Thursday, Nigeria recorded 34 additional infections across three states of the federation, raising the infection toll to <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/510061-covid-19-nigeria-records-36-infections-sunday.html">254,428 cases</a>.

The latest statistics released by the <a target="_blank" href="http://ncdc.gov.ng">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control</a> (NCDC) Friday morning reveals that the country's death toll still stands at 3,142, as no fatality was recorded on Thursday.

The disease control centre noted that 248,850 people have been treated and discharged nationwide, adding that Lagos State reported 17,984 community discharges on Thursday as backlogs from December to date.

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Rivers State in South-south topped the infection chart with 15 cases, followed by Lagos State with 14 new infections, while Abia State reported five cases.

NCDC noted that two states - Delta and Sokoto - reported that they recorded no cases on Thursday.

